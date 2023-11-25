Identity V brings the popular manga-slash-anime xxxHOLiC within the 1v4 asymmetric game

NetEase Games has announced an exciting new crossover event for Identity V, letting players experience the popular anime series xxxHOLiC within the 1v4 asymmetric multiplayer game. In particular, you can look forward to plenty of daily events, collab-themed login bonuses, and exclusive in-game goodies throughout the limited-time event.

In the latest crossover within Identity V, you can expect to dive into the mysterious events within the Oletus Manor from now until December 14th, with daily battles you can take on to score prizes that include Crossover Essence, Crossover Accessory - Water Basin, Crossover Graffiti - Mokona Modoki, Crossover Portrait Frame - Mokona Modoki, and Crossover Portrait - Kimihiro Watanuki among others.

The collab also lets you take part in the Wish Event where you can jot down your deepest wishes in exchange for bountiful rewards. Crossover costumes like the Seer A costume - Kimihiro Watanuki and the "Little Girl" A costume - Kohane Tsuyuri will be up for grabs as well, along with crossover graffiti, emotes, and so on.

Does that sound like it's all right up your alley? If you're curious to find out which hunters you should add to your roster, why not take a look at our list of the best ones within our Identity V tier list?

There are tons of other collab goodies to uncover as the event progresses in the next few days