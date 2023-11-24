Delicious - Miracle of Life +, GameHouse's latest instalment in the popular Delicious franchise, launches on Apple Arcade

GameHouse has announced the official launch of Delicious - Miracle of Life +, letting players get their hands on the popular series as an Apple Arcade exclusive. Boasting more than 100 million fans across the globe, the series is now offering its latest instalment of heartwarming narratives topped with 60 fun time management challenges.

In Delicious - Miracle of Life +, you can look forward to discovering new adventures with the main protagonist Emily across a variety of mini-games, daily challenges, and a brand-new story. There are 6 locations to discover as you put your culinary skills to the test and meet 6 new characters along the way. In particular, as Emily manages her career and her upcoming motherhood, you'll help her with her daily chores to achieve the perfect work-life balance.

"Delicious: Miracle of Life+" marks an exciting evolution in our blockbuster franchise, elevating the gaming experience to 'Great Game' status on Apple Arcade. GameHouse’s primary audience is women. So, it is the perfect fit for Apple, with 48% of players on i-Phone and i-Pad, being female and probably the first Apple Arcade title that is uniquely targeted to women," says GameHouse CEO, Simonetta Lulli-Gomez.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Delicious - Miracle of Life + on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game that you can enjoy as part of the premium Apple Arcade subscription service. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.