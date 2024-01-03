Blacksmith and Electric Monk units debut in Defense Derby January Update

All players received new hero Lana on the 1st.

Defense Derby, Krafton's real-time PvP tower defence title, has launched its January update. The update includes two new units and a new free hero. Additionally, the update adds the Radiant Start season to the game.

Defense Derby is a 4-player strategy tower defence game with various PvP modes such as Blitz Mode Tower Defense and Friendly Derby Mode Tower Defense. In traditional tower defence fashion, you'll defend your castle against increasingly challenging waves of enemies. As you rise through the global ranks, you'll earn rewards like castle skins.

The new Blacksmith unit is a master of crowd control. You can get the Blacksmith unit through Lucky Draw, Featured Summon, or via the Shop of Blessings. Additionally, you can acquire the Blacksmith by nabbing the Step Up Pack. A physical-type unit, the Blacksmith is aligned with the human faction and uses its forge ability to enhance hero attack power and speed. A limited-time mode, Blacksmith Mirror Match, is available through January 11th.

The other new unit is the Electric Monk, a magic-type unit from the Beast faction. The Electric Monk specializes in area denial. You can use the Electric Monk's Electric Blast ability to summon a magnetic field that damages surrounding enemies. From January 15th-28th, you can participate in the Electric Monk Mirror Match mode.

The new magic-type hero, Lana, is a member of the human faction. You can use her ability to summon a shield at the beginning of a battle. Additionally, Lana has a skill called Divine Judgement, which lets you target the monster with the highest maximum HP. Lana was given out to all players in the form of a legendary card on January 1st.

Defense Derby is available on the App Store and Google Play.