Identity V is celebrating the holidays with the Letter on a Snowy Winter Night Christmas event

Help the postman deliver Christmas Letters.

Identity V is hosting a new Christmas event, Letter on a Snowy Winter Night. During the event, you can nab new Christmas costumes and holiday-themed furniture. You’ll also aid the Postman in delivering mysterious letters.

Identity V is a 1vs4 asymmetrical multiplayer survival horror title from NetEase. Four players work together as survivors to decode ciphers, open the gate and escape from the hunter, while the fifth player acts as the one hunting them down. Set in a gothic Victorian backdrop, the game begins with players being invited to investigate an abandoned manor.

During the Letter on a Snowy Winter Night event, you’ll aid the Postman in delivering Christmas letters to the correct recipients on Christmas Eve. You’ll notice the Painter, Postman and First Officer are now wearing festive attire and Santa hats. The Feaster is also receiving a Krampus costume.

Further, Unique Fashion Bartender - Christmas Outfit, Unique Fashion Cowboy - Christmas Outfit, and Unique Attendant Naughty Bruce are once again available in the event store. The Barmaid and Cowboy B Costume - Xmas Ensemble and the B Pet - Naughty Bruce also return to the store.

You can earn a variety of rewards, including Coordinator - Xmas Ensemble and Sculptor - Xmas Ensemble, Event Portrait, Event Portrait frames and upgradable B furniture. You'll complete tasks to gain tokens, which you can redeem for decorations you’ll need to upgrade the Christmas Tree.

Christmas furniture returned to Identity V on December 7 and new holiday furniture has been added. There are four B furniture pieces and two A furniture pieces, including a snowman, elk and carpet.

As of December 21, a new Christmas-themed public map will open. The map, which is only available for a limited time, promises to let you experience ice skating and snowball fights. To keep up with all the latest Identity V news, head over to the game's official website.

[game id="29696']