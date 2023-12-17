A Christmas Carol-themed Metroidvania Ebenezer and the Invisible World launches on iOS

Lead Scrooge on a quest to save London's working class.

You probably don’t associate Metroidvania games with classic literature, yet it’s these exact two things that Plays with Worlds brings together in its newest title, Ebenezer and the Invisible World. Play as Ebenezer Scrooge after the events of Charles Dickon’s A Christmas Carol.

Having turned away from his greedy ways, Ebenezer takes to the streets of London on a supernatural mission to save the city’s working class. With the help of spirits, you'll battle to save a Victorian London from Caspar Malthus, a wealthy industrialist and his private guard.

In this hand-drawn Metroidvania title, you play as Ebenezer Scrooge, who, after his iconic ghostly Christmas Eve intervention, now has the ability to see through the veil to the ghost world. With a variety of enchanted weapons at your disposal, you’ll battle across laboratories and celestial halls. Ebenezer and The Invisible World also includes hidden areas to discover. While gameplay is non-linear, some areas can only be accessed by gaining specific abilities.

You'll also make use of Ebenezer's new ghostly powers, which will let you summon spectral beings to aid you in battle. Unlock powerful spirits to help you, each with their own quests and unique abilities. Aided by Movement Ghosts like trapeze artists Rose and Flossie Reed, you'll journey through London in creative ways. Play with Worlds also promises you’ll uncover each spirit’s backstory.

Throughout the game, you’ll uncover the secrets of the Malthus family while exploring various regions of London. Battle an army of Unrepentant Ghosts as you learn about the Dark Spirit now plaguing the city.

Ebenezer and The Invisible World is currently available on iOS, Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. An Android launch is coming soon. To stay up to date on the game’s latest news, follow the studio on Twitter, Instagram, or Reddit.