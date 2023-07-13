Identity V is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a new storyline, game mode, and lots of rewards

NetEase Games has just announced that it will celebrate Identity V’s fifth birthday with a massive party consisting of numerous events and rewards. The 1v4 asymmetric mobile game turns five and players can commemorate the occasion through the Castle Zinaida’s Unfinished Chapter as well as the new game mode. And of course, there are new costumes to obtain too.

Zinaida was a very famous fantasy novelist who mysteriously died. During her funeral, Duke Melody asked the attendees to carry forward her unfinished work. Mr. Interfere and the players will simultaneously work together to complete this story while also figuring out questions related to Zinaida’s death.

Identity V’s new game mode puts the pen in players’ hands as they take control of a fictional world. Players are free to create their own characters, customizing every aspect including their races, professions, and skills as they explore the continent of Luno. Each of them will have their own anthology of sorts, with different choices leading to different endings.

NetEase has everyone covered on the goodies front as well. Everyone logging into the game right now will receive ten free 5th anniversary essences that give them a shot at testing out the new characters. Other check-in rewards also include 5th Anniversary Limited Graffiti, 5th Anniversary Adventure and a Character Unlock Card.

In addition, those clearing the Adventurer’s Guide will also earn a Standby Motion Unlock Card, Dynamic Graffiti, 5th Anniversary Portrait, Furniture as well as an A Costume Unlock Card. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for the Summer Fireworks display too, which will go live on July 27th.

As for the costumes, they will unlock periodically, with the first one, Photographer S Costume, Psychologist, and Patient A Costumes available right now. The next few will become available weekly, until the 27th.

Celebrate Identity V’s 5th anniversary by downloading the game now for free.