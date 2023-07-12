Madtale, Archosaur Games' dark fantasy idle RPG, is out now on iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Archosaur Games has announced the official launch of Madtale, the studio's dark fantasy idle RPG where twisted fairytales take centrestage. Now available on iOS and Android, the idle RPG brings fan-fave fairytale characters to life in an entirely new way without the tiresome grind.

In Madtale, players can look forward to scoring bountiful rewards of up to a whopping 1024 draws, as well as the Epic Partner MIRROR QUEEN, an Elite Gear set, a limited avatar frame, and tons of in-game currencies. The exclusive Epic Partner SNOW WHITE is also up for grabs for players who simply have to log in for 7 days.

The game also offers multi-language support, making it even more accessible on top of its idle nature. Given the game's genre, players can expect a breezy growth system that lets them level up their favorite characters with free Paragenetic Weapons. S+ Epic partners also have a high probability of getting pulled from the gacha pool - plus, players can score goodies from the Wagon even when they're logged off.

Combat is a strategic affair with 6 camps and 5 professions to tinker around with, each one boasting unique skills that spice up the gameplay. And for the more competitive players out there, the PvP Arena will have plenty to offer as players can duke it out in 1v1 battles against others across the globe.

If you're curious about the game, you can download Madtale on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store. You can also visit the official website for more info.