Identity V now has a playerbase of over a whopping 300 million

NetEase Games has just announced that the popular 4v1 asymmetric multiplayer mobile game, Identity V, has just hit 300 million downloads. The game achieved its massive feat within five years of its release and is now hosting a number of events to commemorate the occasion. There are loads of rewards up for grabs until September 13th.

Over the next week, everyone will be given ten free Essence just for launching the game. Other login rewards will unlock even more Essence alongside costumes and the Emote Unlock Card. On top of that, all characters are temporarily free, giving players the opportunity to use their favourite ones or test out others at no cost.

The last five years have seen Identity V being updated a number of times, most notably the 2.0 update back in April which revamped the entire storyline and gameplay. The conclusion of the first story brought about the addition of Alie Decross to the game, who took over Oletus Manor’s responsibilities from Orpheus.

New characters are also being added to keep things fresh. Each comes with a unique set of abilities that brings something different to the table. Popular ones like the Perfumer and the Photographer will always be fan favourites but the new heroes do a good job at shaking gameplay up for veterans and newcomers alike.

Another characteristic feature of the game is the epic collab events it hosts. Identity V has partnered with a plethora of famous IPs, including Detective Conan, Danganronpa, Death Note, and many more. These crossover events have always been loved by fans and are major contributors to the milestone being hit.

You can add to this ever-growing list by downloading Identity V by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.