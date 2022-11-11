IDEA, the award-winning and highly anticipated puzzler, arrives on mobile and PC next year

TLR Games has been working on the physics-based exploration game IDEA for a while now. PC and mobile users last heard about the game in an announcement trainer that released back in August. Today, the developers have just dropped big news as the award-winning game will finally arrive on Steam, iOS, and Android early next year.

And by early next year, I mean pretty early, because the virtual shelves will be stacked with copies of IDEA in January 2023 itself. To celebrate this announcement, TLR has dropped another trailer that also showcases new areas of the game and changes in the naming of users’ messages, which are now called Spirits.

If you haven’t heard of IDEA before, it is one of the most anticipated puzzle games in recent times. Inspired by an award-winning film of the same name directed by Olli Huttunen, IDEA combines physics-based exploration and platforming in a majestic world where ideas are formed.

Players will find themselves looking at beautiful landscapes from our own planet, through a bird’s eye view, recorded in 4K resolution. The goal is to spark an idea, a white lightbulb, and then let it bounce and fall into this new world. Of course, the bulb lights up if the idea is created before the music ends.

Successfully coming up with an idea will lead to the creation of gorgeous visual art as a breathtaking short clip is formed. Where IDEA does things differently is that it rewards failures as well. In case players cannot create an idea before the time elapses, the visual composition may not be created, but there is still room for their thoughts to flow.

This frozen idea can be turned into a thought, a verse, or even a part of a song, which can then be shared with everyone. Be prepared for a deeply introspective journey as you formulate your feelings into an IDEA. To stay up to date with all of IDEA’s happenings, check out their Twitter handle.