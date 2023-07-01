IDEA has finally launched on Android, and with a massive update to boot

TLR has announced that IDEA, the studio's award-winning platforming game, is now available on Android. The physics-based title lets players marvel at stunning landscapes in 4K and boasts the IndieCade Award for Best Visual Design under its belt.

The latest update for IDEA offers enhanced network settings that also provide a notification for players in case of connection issues. Players can expect an improved user interface as well, and Ideas generated by players now have a maximum of 100 characters. Additionally, players can reset their progress to start all over again should they so wish. Plus, a network window has been added, and Ideas can now be better managed for an improved user experience.

The update also allows players to find other Ideas more conveniently, with the option to filter Ideas by priority or by language. Players can even ban Ideas or pick their favourites to make sure these always appear at the top of their list. Endings now show more Ideas as well. There are also improved features for the Achievements and the Tutorial, and Ideas are now cross-platform to ensure more people can enjoy these sparks of inspiration anywhere.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading IDEA on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $3.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.