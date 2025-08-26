Icy Hearts: Merge & Story has soft launched on Android in Canada

A small town with big secrets

Microfun has just announced the soft launch of Icy Hearts: Merge & Story on Android in Canada, giving you an early look at this mix of puzzle-solving, home renovation, and small-town drama. Despite its frosty name, it’s not really about snow or ice; it’s more about fresh starts, family, and uncovering secrets one puzzle at a time.

In Icy Hearts, you’ll follow Quinn and her daughter as they move into their inherited house, which, of course, is less a dream home and more a disaster waiting for a makeover. From there, it’s up to you to gradually transform each room, swapping out shabby furniture for brighter designs and choosing decorations that reflect your style.

The more progress you make, the more options you unlock, ranging from wallpapers to garden designs. And this will also earn you coins and stars, which aren’t just for cosmetic upgrades; they open up new areas to explore and push the story forward. Along the way, you will uncover why this town and its people seem to be holding back more than they’re letting on.

Between renovating and solving puzzles, you’ll get to know the locals, who can be quirky or downright mysterious. Some will need help with their own side projects, while others could become close friends or maybe even something deeper. On top of this, the hidden notes and forgotten memories add a backstory that connects Quinn’s home to the town’s history.

If you're in Canada, you can jump in now for free during the soft launch on the Play Store by clicking on the link below. No news for an iOS launch, but hopefully it’s not too far away.

