ICO-chan Dive tasks you with avoiding incoming obstacles as a gemstone-like onigiri and more, out now on Android

ICO warehouse has officially launched ICO-chan Dive, the studio's adorable casual game that tasks you with dodging obstacles as a gemstone-like blob. As you fall endlessly to the chasm below, you'll need to swipe to dodge spinning wheels and oddly shaped walls to survive.

In ICO-chan Dive, you can look forward to collecting a wide range of kawaii blob-like characters in charming 3D. You can spin the gachapon machine to score everything from ninjas to tomatoes, all presented in simple but vibrant visuals.

Characters include adorable animals, a variety of patterns, eggs and onigiri, and even a blob-shaped unicorn. As you progress through the levels, you'll face increasingly difficult challenges and increased speed as you go up against obstacles coming right at you. Practice makes perfect, after all, and once you get the hang of it, you can aim to beat your own high score with each new playthrough.

Of course, whenever your cute ICO-chan hits a wayward wall, it can bounce and spin around to add to the kawaii factor of the game. You can obtain different skins not only from the gacha but from login bonuses as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out ICO-chan Dive on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.