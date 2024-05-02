Hello Kitty Island Adventure Celebrates the Month of Meh with egg-themed event

Find and crack open eggs to get Gudetama-themed prizes.

Snap daily photos with Nisetama-san

Collect and crack open eggs to gain prizes

Bring yolks from oversized eggs to the Egg Shrine

Hello Kity Island Adventure is celebrating its Month of Meh with an Egg Invasion. Gudetama is popping across the aisle as part of the event. Now through May 31st, you can search the island to find eggs that, when cracked, reward you with various prizes.

Prizes found with the eggs scattered across the island include Gudetama-themed clothing and furniture. You can also try out a new cooking station, the Egg Pan Station, which you can use to make all sorts of egg-related recipes. You can get a sneak peek of what Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Month of Meh has to offer by checking out the event's official trailer on YouTube.

The Month of Meh event celebrates the fact that sometimes we would all just like to stay snuggled up in bed. You can also snap a daily photo with Nisetama-san throughout the month before he disappears. If you're lucky, he may even grant you an oversized egg as a special reward. Crack open oversized eggs to gain yolks and return them to the Egg Shrine to unlock cool prizes.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a cozy life-sim adventure game in which you restore and explore an abandoned island with Hello Kitty and Friends. You’ll cook delicious meals, craft tools and befriend various Sanrio characters as you explore an adorable open world.

Dive into the water to explore a magical undersea world and transform into a mermaid. You can even decorate cabins for Hello Kitty and Friends and collect and dye clothing. You will also learn about various characters as you undertake quests together and solve ancient puzzles.

To learn more about Hello Kitty Island Adventure: Months of Meh, join the game’s Discord community or follow Sanrio on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter) or YouTube. Further, you can also visit the official website to keep up with the latest news and updates.