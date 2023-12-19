Casual action game Vampire Survivor releases Among Us-themed Emergency Meeting DLC

Take advantage of weapons, like the Report! weapon, which are based on Among Us tasks

Casual action game Vampire Survivors has officially launched its Among Us-themed DLC, Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting! The new DLC is now available for PC, Xbox and mobile and will launch on Nintendo Switch sometime in the future.

Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror casual action game featuring rogue-like elements by developer poncle. The highest-rated Steam game of 2022, Vampire Survivors is the winner of two BAFTAs, including Best Game.

Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting takes you to outer space, where humans are desperately hunting down vampires. You’ll need to stay alert as you explore a new map, as impostors may be lurking nearby. The DLC introduces 15 new weapons to the game based on tasks you complete in Among Us. The new Report! Weapon blasts enemies with supermassive soundwaves, while Just Vent lets you drop baddies into the endless void of space, sealing their fates. You can also use Lucky Swipe to cut hostile aliens in half.

You can play the Emergency Meeting DLC on your own or in local co-op for up to four players. Emergency Meeting also introduces nine new characters, such as Crewmate Dino and Ghost Lino. Crewmate Dino boosts stats, while Ghost Lino can’t take or deal any damage but can phase through walls. There's also a killer in disguise, Impostor Rina, and Shapeshifter Nino, who can turn into a snowman.

Explore Polus Replica, a replica of the scientific base on planet Polus in Among Us. There, you'll find various biomes to explore. You'll encounter treasure chests and new tasks to complete as you explore the new map. However, the planet is also being invaded by aliens, robots and ducks.

The new Vampires Survivors: Emergency Meeting DLC also introduces a new standalone mini-side quest, 20 in-game achievements, and six new music tracks like Hide and Survive and No Vampire Among Us.



