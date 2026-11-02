Bills Must Be Paid brings incremental, piggy bank-smashing gameplay to mobile, out now

Bills Must Be Paid, the piggy bank-smashing incremental game, is out now on iOS and Android

Smash piggy banks, get paid and pay off your bills without running out of stamina

Unlock new abilities, hammers and perks to smash better and faster

You know, it's a bit of a sad state of affairs that, while in the past video games gave us the fantasy of being skilled martial artists or world-defending space soldiers, nowadays it's just about making money. Well, at the very least, Bills Must be Paid is almost as visceral as the most violent boomer shooter, as it's now available to buy on iOS and Android!

You may remember us covering Bills Must Be Paid a little while ago, but for those who don't, here's a quick primer. In Bills Must Be Paid, you have only one objective: smash piggy banks, get money and pay off your bills. To help you out, you'll be able to gain upgrades such as perks and rings, but watch out because you only have a limited well of stamina to draw from, and after that runs out, it's game over.

Oink Oink

So, yes, it's basically an incremental game along the lines of something like Cookie Clicker, just with a more visceral ceramic-smashing vibe. And Bills Must be Paid promises plenty of ways to upgrade your porcelain porcine killing spree, whether that's the aforementioned perks and rings, or brand-new types of hammers.

And those piggy banks aren't going to wait around to be smashed either, as some will interfere with your smashing by running away or having other unusual abilities. Either way, it's more of a challenge than it may appear.

Retailing at $5.99, I'm a little curious about whether Bills Must Be Paid and others like it represent a curious new trend for premium mobile games. I mean, it's one thing to buy a full-fledged RPG that may not work well on a smartphone. But the incremental genre is one which is always fun.

So who knows, maybe we'll all be playing stuff like this in the future?

I mean, if you want to see some of the top picks on mobile we think are worth playing, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) and see some of our choice picks?