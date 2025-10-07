Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor brings roguelite action to mobile based on the blockbuster series

Hope you've got your boxing tape on

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor is a new roguelite take on the blockbuster franchise

Battle your way through armies of goons as iconic characters from the manga

Nen x Survivor is set for a global 2026 release date

Ever since Vampire Survivors blew the doors wide open, the Survivors-like subgenre has become massively popular. What's more impressive is that, beyond the usual original names like Go Go Wolf! and Brotato jumping in, we've also seen big-name franchises such as today's subject, Hunter x Hunter.

The classic shonen manga and anime is coming to the survivors genre with Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor. Snappy name, I know. The series, which focuses on young martial artist and hunter, Gon Freecss, searching for his father, will need little introduction to fans.

Fortunately, you won't need to wait for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor to come out of hiatus. This Survivors-like take on the series lets you play as your favourite characters from the series as they team up to battle their way through armies of goons.

Hunting season

I was quite prepared to tell you that we didn't have a release date for Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survivor. But as it turns out, this won't be a Japan-only release! With a projected worldwide launch of 2026, it seems as if developer Bushiroad is intent on getting this into the hands of fans, no matter where you may be.

Admittedly, it's a little more static than you might have hoped. But the mixture of the interesting isometric perspective and the ability to see your favourite characters making their way through armies of mooks is appealing at its core.

