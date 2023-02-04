Hunter X Hunter Arena Battle, the Japan exclusive card-battler RPG based on the hit anime series, shuts down service after three years

Three years and two months after its original release, the mobile adaptation of the popular Hunter X Hunter anime/manga series, titled Hunter X Hunter Arena Battle, is set to close its doors and end service on March 31st following an announcement from the official Twitter account. This Japan-exclusive title took the anime to a card-based battle format with RPG mechanics, allowing you to make your own deck of your favourite characters from the series and take on villains and challenging content alongside them.

Given that this one stayed exclusive to Japan, I have not personally checked it out myself, but it is always a bit of a bummer to see any mobile game go out like this, especially one based on such a classic series. Hunter X Hunter is one of the biggest anime names out there, even over here in the states, so it’s shocking to see the only mobile adaptation go shut down.

As for why the game is shutting down, as always, there’s no solid reason. The game maintained a pretty decent fanbase and following, the deck-building mechanics were all solid, and the content was engaging and fun. Heck, it even had the same voice actors as the 2011 anime adaptation, so it was quite immersive and full of fan service.

Now, while this is some tough news, three years is a pretty decent time for a semi-niche game like this to remain in service, so I suppose we can’t be that heartbroken about it. Still, if you had been following this game since its release, I’m sure this comes as a bit of a shock.

On the brighter side, you can still play the game for nearly two months before it does finally close its doors. If you’re looking to give it a go yourself, you can download it for free at the link below. This one’s an Android exclusive, however, so iOS users are a bit out of luck, unfortunately.