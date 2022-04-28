Hundred Days' latest DLC takes players to Napa Valley for an epic winemaking experience

If you can’t escape to wine county, why not bring it to you? All of Napa Valley in your pocket sounds like a tempting offer and it is possible thanks to Pixmain and Broken Arms Games’ winemaking simulator Hundred Days. The sim has just launched its Napa Valley DLC on Android and iOS, bringing more wines and challenges for players to complete.

Located in California, Napa Valley’s winemaking industry began over a century and a half ago, and it is regarded as one of the best wine regions in the world today. Its picturesque hills and endless vineyards make it a gorgeous holiday site in America. Now, with Hundred Days’ latest expansion, players can enjoy these serene views on their smartphones.

The Napa Valley DLC gives players the opportunity to nurture a new plot of land in the infamous rolling hills of Napa Valley. With its own unique climate and geography, players will grow different types of grapes to create numerous distinctive wines that are generally produced in this location. Winemakers can expect to produce famous wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Riesling, and more. Additional features that are a part of this update include new options for ageing the wine, adding flavours and bottle customisation.

The fun involved in making new kinds of wines also comes with a challenge. Players will have to deal with the uniqueness of Napa Valley’s environment and harvest their products accordingly.

Excited to dive into the American winemaking experience? Then, catch the wine train by downloading Hundred Days on the App Store and Google Play. The game is available for a premium of $5.99 and features in-app purchases as well. The Napa Valley DLC has to be purchased separately for another $2.99.