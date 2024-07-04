Hot37 is a super simple, minimalist hotel builder from solo-dev Blake Harris

Takes the legwork out of balancing spreadsheets

Hot37 offers minimalist city builder fun with this simple hotel management sim

Balance amenities, rooms and more to keep your books in the green

Decorate and change up your hotel to fit your tastes!

City builders are a popular genre for a reason. The simple pleasure of building something up from nothing appeals to everyone. And Hot37, the new minimalist hotel builder from solo dev Blake Harris wants to take all the tedium out of it.

In Hot37, you simply have one tower, and multiple floors on which to build. You have to balance out space, and amenities and most importantly keep your finances level. Watch out for disturbances and keep your balance in the green, because once the money runs out the game is over.

It's as simple as a city/hotel builder can get and offers all the options for redecorating and customising your perfect hotel with none of the fussiness.

Yes, Hot37 is very much on the super minimalist side of things. But while we can't vouch for the quality, an initial glance definitely looks as if it'll offer all the basics management and building aspects without being bombarded by spreadsheets. While genre purists may baulk, if you're looking for a micro-transaction-free premium game to scratch that tycoon itch, Hot37 might be for you.

You can find Hot37 on the iOS App Store for $4.99 as of the time of writing, so check it out!

