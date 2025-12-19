Halls of Torment adds new Bard hero to help you survive its titular halls

Music soothes the savage beast

The new Bard hero offers music-based abilities

Conquer the halls with a different style

Fresh way to switch up your survival tactics

Erabit has launched a new update for Halls of Torment, and when the makers of Brotato release something, I'd say it's worth giving it a look. I personally gave this a go a little before it launched back in July, and now, it seems I might have to dip back in and check it out given the new hero being introduced into the Survivors-like this season.

In particular, “The Bard” will be joining the fray as a new playable hero, offering music-based skills to add to your arsenal as you venture into the titular halls. Music soothes the savage beast, as they say, and with the Bard, you can literally fight off those demons with some madcap musical mayhem.

I suppose this effectively eliminates the stereotype that bards are only ever good for offering support to the main DPS in parties, right? You can, after all, bring on the pain with your guitar over here, and you don't even need a tank to do it.

Oh, and for the uninitiated, this Survivors-like tasks you with trying to survive dangerous dungeons with endless hordes of enemies closing in on you, with randomised elements and a bit of Diablo vibes thrown into the mix. It's a compelling loop where you get stronger and smarter after every run, now with a new hero you can try out for yourself.

In any case, if you're looking to get the most out of your adventure within the tortured halls of said torment, we've got a handy guide on the top five builds in Halls of Torment that can help you do just that.

Or, if you fancy embarking on epic quests where you fight, die, and repeat the whole process over and over again, why not have a look at our list of the best roguelikes on Android to get your fill?