Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2 champions crowned, new Southeast Asia championship announced

The hit MOBA is making waves after its worldwide release

The Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2 champions have been announced

LGDC Gaming Malaysia have taken home the gold and the lion's share of a prize pool

Honor of Kings will also see a new Southeast Asia Championship inaugurated soon

The Honor of Kings Invitational Series 2 champions have been crowned, as LGD Gaming Malaysia beat all comers in the hit MOBA to take home the gold. But that's not all, because there's big news ahead for Honor of King's esports scene in the wake of the global release.

The big news, of course, is that LGD Gaming Malaysia were the winner in the Honor of Kings Invitational tournament. They defeated Team Secret in the grand finals and took home the lion's share of a $300,000 prize pool.

This success also means that LGD will make an appearance at the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason tournament taking place at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia in August. They'll face off with 12 other international teams for the chance to win even more prestige and prize money.

But as we noted above, there's also the news that Honor of Kings will inaugurate a new Southeast Asia Championship as part of their ambitions to boost a major esports scene for the game. Honor of Kings has been a huge hit in its native country of China, and since its global release, there have been signs that the mobile MOBA has major ambitions to dominate competitive gaming.

After Riot Games took a step back from the competitive scene in the APAC and SEA regions last year, it may indeed be that Honor of Kings has room to become the game for esports players in these areas.

If you're looking for other top games, but don't know where to start, then why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what we reckon is worth a try?

And if you do want to jump into Honor of Kings, check out our list of all the characters in HoK ranked by their potential!