Honor of Kings will offer sneak peek at new features, Esports World Cup details at gamescom latam

Wildly popular MOBA Honor of Kings will be making a splash at gamescom latam this year, with Level Infinite's title sharing awesome details on a new Creator Plan and other insider info about their participation in the Esports World Cup 2024.

In particular, the Latin American edition of the popular gaming event will offer a sneak peek at some exclusive skins during a special Honor of Kings panel. "We are very happy to participate for the first time in gamescom latam and share with our community some exclusive news from Honor of Kings and the Esports scene at the event. We are very excited about this opportunity and I can’t wait to attend and enjoy the event as well," says Fernando Mazza, Head of Operations for Brazil at Level Infinite.

By the way, we've got an Honor of Kings tier list to help you navigate the roster of characters and pick the one that suits your playstyle best!

"The presence of Honor of Kings, a leading force in the mobile MOBA realm, at the debut of gamescom latam is monumental. Beyond uniting gaming enthusiasts, Honor of Kings will inject fresh excitement into the mobile and esports community with its groundbreaking announcements," says Gustavo Steinberg, CEO of gamescom latam.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Honor of Kings on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and it's going global beginning June 20th.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.