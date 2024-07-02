Honor of Kings reveals teams for Esports World Cup plus new exclusive skin

Exclusive skin for Allain

Check out the qualifying teams

Vote for the MOBA as Mobile Esports Game Of The Year

Hot on the heels of its recent global launch, Honor of Kings has dropped more details on the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason during gamescom latam over the weekend. An exclusive Esports World Cup skin is also up for grabs to hype up the tournament that will be held at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a prize pool of $3,000,000 next month.

With the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason | Esports World Cup, you can score a new exclusive skin for Allain as well to join in on all the fun. You can have a look at the participating teams below:

By the way, if you're eager to show your love and support for the popular MOBA, you'll be happy to know that Honor of Kings is one of the nominees for the Mobile Esports Game Of The Year category at this year's Esports Awards. Show your loyalty and support the fandom by casting your vote on the official website. Voting will be open until August 8th, 2024 - you can vote every day once a day, so it's easy to include this in your dailies until then.

If you're curious about how you can build your own ultimate squad, why not take a look at our Honor of Kings tier list to get an idea?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Honor of Kings on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the event's vibes and visuals.