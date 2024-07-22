Honor of Kings surpasses a whopping 50 million downloads since its global launch 

Expect more Heroes and new content to come

Grab login bonuses by checking in

Expect offline events to launch soon

Celebrate this milestone until August 18th

Developer TiMi Studio Group and publisher Level Infinite have plenty of reasons to celebrate as Honor of Kings has now surpassed a whopping 50 million downloads since its global launch last June 20th. Dubbed "the world’s most played MOBA", the popular title is continuously growing its active community of fans, and it's not stopping any time soon.

In the latest epic milestone within Honor of Kings' global version, you can look forward to nabbing tons of awesome in-game goodies simply by logging in. This comes as a special "thank you" to all the players for your love and support - you can simply check in throughout the month to score login bonuses. This will last until August 18th, so you still have plenty of time to revel in all the freebies the MOBA has in store for you.

Take part in limited-time events within the game as well to score even more rewards. Rest assured that as the title continues to grow, there will be more Heroes you can get to know, along with fun offline events you can dive into to meet like-minded individuals across the globe in person.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Honor of Kings on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.