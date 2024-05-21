HoYoverse announces the Honkai: Star Rail World Tour 2024 with pitstops all over the globe

Where will you be visiting?

In-person events in 6 cities

Competitions and exhibitions to witness and participate in

Photobooths and game demos will be held too

HoYoverse has just announced the schedule for its highly anticipated event, the Honkai: Star Rail World Tour 2024, which is taking place between July and October. The popular JRPG will be featured at in-person events in multiple countries. You can expect a tonne of festivities, including a Stage Competition, Live Shows, Photo Ops, and a lot more.

The Honkai: Star Rail World Tour 2024 will begin in Los Angeles in July, followed by Paris a few days later. Towards the end of the month, we’ll head to Taipei and then Tokyo early in August. Later in August, the tour will make a stop at Gamescom 2024, finally culminating at the Thailand Games Show in October.

During the event, several competitions will be held on a daily basis. You can participate in them and get a shot at winning some amazing merchandise. In addition, you can also get your hands on some exclusive gameplay that is playable only on the exhibition floor. It’s a great way to sharpen your skills.

Then you can head on over to the live shows where special guests will deliver jaw-dropping performances. Get ready to see your favourite characters as you vibe to the in-game soundtrack. Furthermore, several photobooths will be set up, depicting scenes straight from the game, giving you a chance to feel what it’s like to be part of the immersive world of Honkai.

If that wasn’t enough, the demo area is a great place to try Honkai: Star Rail out for yourself. Naturally, most of the visitors will have already played the game before, but it’s an excellent opportunity to meet other like-minded fans and interact with them. Finally, there are some exhibition events which also offer merch like character stickers, posters, and the HSR Passenger Booklet.

Will you be attending any of the in-person events? Download Honkai: Star Rail now for free.