Honkai: Star Rail sees the Amphoreous arc close with the upcoming version 3.7 update

Version 3.7, As Tomorrow Became Yesterday launches Nov 5th

After an entertaining run, Honkai: Star Rail is closing the book on its Amphoreous arc with Version 3.7, As Tomorrow Became Yesterday, launching in November. It’s the grand finale you’ve been building toward, and it’s set to be a mix of reflection, chaos, and cosmic drama as the Astral Express crew faces Irontomb in the final act of this long-running storyline.

If you’ve been around a while, you’ll know Cyrene has too. She’s throwing out the N in NPC and joining as a five-star Ice unit on the Path of Remembrance. Cyrene has been part of the story since version 3.0, quietly shaping moments from behind the scenes, but version 3.7 finally gives her the spotlight she deserves.

For those interested in the more technical stuff, Cryene comes with a timing and synergy-focused build offering sharp bursts of support that build up Recollection before unfolding into her ultimate form. It’s flashy, strategic, and fittingly theatrical for a finale of this scale. You’ll probably also want to see where she lands in our Honkai: Star Rail tier list featuring the best characters!

The update also introduces Currency Wars, a new large-scale permanent mode where you can deploy teams of up to ten characters in rotating battles. It’s a spin on Star Rail’s combat rhythm, with Bond effects activating when similar types or factions fight side by side. At launch, all 61 participating characters are available for free trial, which makes it the perfect testing ground.

On the lighter side, Snack Dash brings a dose of chaos and colour to the version, sending Ruan Mei’s creations down obstacle-packed tracks for a playful competition break. There’s also a new Trailblaze Fashion system debuting with free cosmetic rewards, including the limited Deliverer’s Wreath headwear.

And as one chapter ends, another celebration begins. HoYoFair’s Chimerric Park fan event is on the horizon, premiering on Crunchyroll in early November. You can catch the full breakdown of Version 3.7, which releases November 5th, over on Honkai: Star Rail’s official website.