Honkai: Star Rail announces Version 2.4 update and special fan creator event

HoYoverse has announced the upcoming launch of Honkai: Star Rail's Version 2.4 update, offering a brand-new map for you to explore beginning July 31st. As revealed during the "Finest Duel Under the Pristine Blue" Special Program Livestream last week, you'll get to see the Astral Express travel to the Xianzhou Luofu and navigate the new The Shackling Prison map among other additions to the RPG.

In the latest update for Honkai: Star Rail, you can look forward to discovering the workplace for Xueyi and Hanya while welcoming new characters Yunli and Jiaoqiu to the fray. Rerun 5-star characters Sparkle and Huohuo will also come back with a vengeance in this update, plus, you can expect a Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works] anime crossover soon.

Now, if you're eager to express your love for the game, the special fan creator event within HoYoFair 2024 offers a welcome space for you to unleash your creativity with the “Games of the XXXIII Galactics” Honkai: Star Rail Art Challenge. Here, you can submit space-themed character designs and animated shorts and stand a chance to win cash, Wacom Movink 13 pen display, Clip Studio Paint EX, gift cards and more.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Honkai: Star Rail on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play title with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.