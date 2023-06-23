Honkai Impact 3rd is launching version 6.7 Straying Stars with a new story chapter and battlesuit for Shigure Kara

HoYoverse has just announced a new update for its popular mobile action game, Honkai Impact 3rd. Version 6.7 of the game, titled Straying Stars, will be released on June 29th, bringing in a brand new SP Battlesuit – Sugary Starburst, story chapter XXXVIII, alongside numerous other events. With the summers kicking in, players can also get their hands on new outfits for Herrschers of Origin, Finality, and Truth.

Shigure Kira’s fans will be pretty happy with Honkai Impact 3rd’s upcoming update as it finally starts revealing more about her background story. Kira’s been on a tonne of different adventures, including Squad Snowwolf and Salt Snow Holy City. And now, her new SP Battlesuit takes her to a whole new level.

Sugary Starburst is a mech-type ice damage dealer who moves with immense grace and agility. On entering her QTE or casting an ultimate, the battlesuit begins spraying Shiny Sugarcoating all over. Her weapons of choice are pistols that deal immense damage while also buffing teammates regardless of her presence on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, Honkai Impact 3rd’s main storyline also continues with the addition of Chapter XXXVIII, Something that’s happened once… is not a miracle. The previous chapter saw the Seeles reuniting, something which was written off as dumb luck. But, it seems to be much deeper than that as it was a result of the difference in rules between the bubble and the real world.

These variations will be highlighted in the new chapter, presenting lots of unseen challenges for the protagonists. A lot of dark secrets are waiting to be uncovered as players progress through this story. It is slowly taking them towards the real enemy hiding behind the curtains. Don’t forget to check out the new outfits for Valkyries in the shop as well.

