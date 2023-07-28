Honkai Impact 3rd announces v6.8 update and teases upcoming concert

HoYoverse has announced that Honkai Impact 3rd, the studio's popular action RPG, will be launching its v6.8 [Saha and Rebirth] update on August 3rd. Players will be able to get their hands on Seele's new S-rank Herrscher battlesuit [Herrscher of Rebirth] - plus, there will be plenty of new adventures to dive into with the new main story and limited-time events.

In the latest update to Honkai Impact 3rd, you can look forward to the new Art Collection [The Moon's Origin and Finality] where you can marvel at a variety of concept art as well as stunning illustrations and animation storyboards. If you're at Lv.81 or higher, you can obtain this new art collection simply by clearing event missions from Hot Summer Gift! Book of Memories! (care for some Honkai Impact codes for a bunch of in-game freebies, by the way?).

Additionally, you can also join in on all the festivities of the game's concert [Forest Capriccio], which will go live online and offline across the globe on July 29th at 8PM (UTC+8). Various cinemas all over the world will be bringing the concert to life both indoors and outdoors, letting Captains bask in all the community fandom no matter where they may be.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the updates for yourself, you can do so by downloading Honkai Impact 3rd on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.