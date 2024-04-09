Aftermagic is a new roguelike RPG card-battler coming to iOS and Android

Duke it out with hardcore card battles

Aftermagic is a new roguelike, RPG deck-builder coming to mobile

Releasing on April 16th, it promises a classic fantasy adventure

But will it hold up with so many card battlers on the market?

Aftermagic is an upcoming RPG, roguelike deck-builder coming to iOS and Android. Putting you in a fantasy world with nothing but your wits, a sword, and a deck of cards, the game tasks you with having to come out on top against legions of monsters and more. And it's coming to a mobile platform near you on April 16th!

As we said, Aftermagic is a roguelike RPG mixed with a deck-builder and card-battler. You fight your way through the dungeon as a nameless barbarian, with your moves in turn-based battles based on what cards you pick. You hop out of the dungeon - or 'Labyrinth' as it's called - and upgrade your home village, unlock new cards and refine existing ones for more damage, special abilities and more.

As you can see from the trailer above, Aftermagic looks to be a perfectly competent and even intriguing game. We're not short on card-battlers nowadays, but mixing in elements like roguelikes, RPGs and the home base-building aspects might serve to give Aftermagic the flavour that makes it stand out.

It's also nice to see a fantasy game that ditches a more cartoonish, colourful style in favour of a more familiar sword and sorcery aesthetic. But, like anything, we'll have to wait until we can get hands-on with Aftermagic to see if it stands up to what it promises. And again, it's got stiff competition with games like Balatro soon making their way to mobile.

