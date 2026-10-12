Hollywood Merge beginner's guide - 4 tips to stay on top of all the drama

Inheritance issues are never easy, even more so when you've got Coins, Rubies, and Energy systems to juggle. Let our Hollywood Merge beginner's guide help you stay on top!

Who doesn't love a good drama story?

In Hollywood Merge, you get a lot of it, and honestly, it's pretty entertaining if you can keep up with the story! From unexpected stepsisters to sneaky celebrities, the inheritance drama only gets better and better the more you play. But how can you advance easily, you might ask? This Hollywood Merge beginner's guide will give you a few tips that will come in handy from the get-go.

I've included tips that vary from how you can plan your board to how you can manage your time and Energy. Of course, Energy matters a lot, especially if this is your first time playing a merge game. Let me explain.

Hollywood Merge beginner's guide

Coins will come naturally

Tip #1 - Complete questionnaires for additional Energy & more

Energy is what allows you to add more mergeable items to your board. This is the main resource that can hold you back from progressing, and you want to manage it as best as possible. Energy will refill over time, but it can also be restored by popping Energy bubbles or merging Energy bottles. The key is not spending all your resources on Energy and avoiding filling up your board with items you cannot easily merge.After you spend Energy to place new mergeable items, you need to aim for requested items that appear at the top side of the screen. NPCs can request more than 1 item, and they will be marked with a green check mark once you get them. Make sure you complete as many quests as possible - that's one of the fastest ways to get your Coins to complete playing the levels.

Every once in a while, you will get access to a questionnaire in your Mailbox. I strongly suggest you complete them, because they can give you some free Energy, or even other types of rewards. These questionnaires don't take more than a couple of minutes of your time, and they are worth it, especially if you run out of Energy. You won't have to spend your Rubies to refill it, since they are a scarce resource.

Tip #2 - Save your Rubies!

Rubies are incredibly scarce. You should try to save them, especially at the beginning. You won't get a lot of them, but they can be used to purchase some exclusive chests or merge pieces, so try to avoid spending any in the early stages. You might end up getting stuck later on, so you want to have a way out.

When you end up getting stuck (at a later stage), you can opt to purchase a piece you need to complete a rare merge. Otherwise, it's better to just keep them.

Tip #3 - Complete your weekly tasks

These tasks are going to ask you to complete an X number of merges or various other little tasks, which are super easy to complete. I recommend that you try to finish them all each week so you can get the rewards.

Tip #4 - Don't clutter your board and think ahead

You should take a look at the quests/required items from the NPCs. Then, you should go ahead and start merging. You don't want to have extra items that won't be used for several turns, because they will just clutter your board. Avoid clutter as much as possible, and whenever you can, try to think of your next move.

And if you're on the hunt for other things you can merge, how about taking a peek at our list of the best match-3 games on Android?