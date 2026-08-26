Petit Planet arrives this winter, letting you take care of your planet alone or with Neighbors

Hoyoverse has announced that Petit Planet will launch for mobile this winter

No specific date has been given, though pre-registration has opened

The team also released a new trailer, showcosing the cosy atmosphere

Hoyoverse kicked off Gamescom with a bang, revealing Nodusfall, a departure from their usual colourful art styles. But that wasn't all. They also announced that Petit Planet will release for iOS, Android and PC this winter, with pre-registration open now.

The reveal came alongside a new trailer, which you can check out below. It's all lovely visuals and calming piano that, while unlikely to be representative of the actual gameplay, definitely gives us a sample of the vibes. It's cosy and cute, as most home-building games are these days.

Yes, this is a life simulator where you play as a Planet Tender, an individual tasked with caring for their own planet – a tall order, given humans can't seem to collectively look after this one. Anyway, you'll spend the day gathering resources and crafting furniture for your new home.

Kleiner Planet

Alongside that, you can hang out with your Neighbors, carrying out many of the same activities, except with a friend. Additionally, you can also head out into the Starsea, exploring the various islands in search of rarer resources. It sounds like a lovely, relaxing time for anyone who wants to scratch that Animal Crossing itch without dealing with Tom Nook.

We don't have to speculate on how this all plays either. Earlier this year, Catherine went hands-on with Petit Planet, so do check out her thoughts. It certainly didn't blow her away, but she saw potential in it, and with Hoyoverse usually responsive to player feedback, I'd wager they'll manage to iron out a lot of her issues come launch day.

Petit Planet will launch on the App Store and Google Play this winter as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can pre-order it ahead of its launch using the buttons below.