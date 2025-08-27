Galaxy Backpack Survivor offers a mashup of two exciting mechanics in one Survivors-like

Backpack attacks

Galaxy Backpack Survivor mashes up two great concepts

Survivors-like elements and backpack management are two key mechanics

Battle it out through hordes of enemies while carefully managing upgrades and weapons

I've often made the point that the best way to riff on an existing concept is to mash two things together. As Robin Laws once said about tabletop role-playing, 'When in doubt, take two GURPS sourcebooks off the shelf and combine them.' And Galaxy Backpack Survivor is certainly a great example of that philosophy.

It's not hard to see where Galaxy Backpack Survivor draws its inspiration. On the one hand, we have the bullet heaven action epitomised and popularised by Vampire Survivors. On the other, we have the inventory management of Backpack Battles that challenges you to efficiently sort your titular backpack.

Boasting solo and offline play, Galaxy Backpack Survivor also doesn't seem to have any microtransactions, which is always a plus. It offers the same roguelite action that people have come to expect from the Survivors genre, just with the added twist of said backpack management mechanics.

Backpacking across the galaxy

There's not much else to be said about Galaxy Backpack Survivor. Unlike the absolutely dire Backpack Attack: Troll Face , Galaxy Backpack Survivor offers a new spin on the genre by mashing two core mechanics together in a very simple manner.

Aside from that, it's a perfectly competent-looking release, with simple yet stylish graphics, cute characters and plenty of content on offer. And with the naturally engaging core gameplay loop of the Survivors-like I've no doubt that many of you are already installing it. Galaxy Backpack Survivor certainly looks like a fun way to while away a long aeroplane journey or subway ride.

And if this is your introduction to the genre, and you find yourself wanting more, then you're in luck. Because we've been covering Survivors-likes for years now, and have collated the best games like Vampire Survivors into a single list for you to peruse!