Monument Valley 3: The Garden of Life expands on the award-winning puzzler as it arrives on mobile

If you had to pick a single game as Ustwo Games' defining release, I doubt you'd select anything other than Monument Valley. With multiple awards for this mind-bending puzzler, Monument Valley has been their biggest hit. Now, you can enjoy even more of its third instalment with the launch of Monument Valley 3: The Garden of Life.

This is far more than an expansion, as it also sees the core experience of Monument Valley 3 make a return to iOS and Android after previously being shelved by Netflix. In celebration, the Garden of Life expansion adds four additional story chapters for you to explore.

More than that, the expansion also sees the debut of hidden bonus puzzles for you to uncover with the help of Boatem. While Monument Valley has never been lacking in content, this adds further reason to dig in for the completionists out there.

Memorialisation

I don't think I was alone in being confused that Monument Valley, which famously appeared in Netflix's House of Cards, was dumped fairly unceremoniously from their service last year. But, puzzlement aside, it's good to see Monument Valley 3 make its grand return to mobile.

Especially considering this is no mere 'we're back!' but an actual major expansion too. The addition of bonus content will hopefully signal leaning a bit more into the fascinating puzzles rather than trying to keep everything diegetic. After all, atmosphere is only one small part of what made Monument Valley so enthralling for fans, and more puzzles mean more fun.

