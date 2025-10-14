Hirozz is a social sim inspired by classics like Pokémon and Tamagotchi

The 90s come to Gen Z

Raise your own hero who reacts to everything you do

Join events, chat with friends, and take part in friendly battles

It takes digital friendships a step ahead of Pokemon and Tamagotchi

If you've ever smuggled a Tamagotchi into school or hid your Game Boy to use after bedtime, Hirozz should feel oddly familiar. Paris-based studio Pletory is dusting off that '90s magic when our virtual friends lived in tiny plastic eggs and reimagining it for the always-online era. Only this time, your hero lives in your phone, and he actually remembers you.

Rather than chasing high scores or rare loot, Hirozz is about connection. You raise your own hero who learns from you, reacts to your mood, and evolves with every interaction. Feed them, train them, send them into friendly battles. It’s part care sim, part strategy, and entirely about building a bond that feels alive. Think of it as a more evolved kind of digital friendship that you experienced in Pokémon or Tamagotchi.

The goal isn’t to trap you in a grind. It’s to create a calm, positive space where you check in, hang out, and log off feeling good. You can join community events, chat with friends, or just share a quiet moment with your hero, the emotional centrepiece of it all. Unlike the 90s, Gen Z kids are connected everywhere, and Hirozz just wants to make that space warmer.

The sim is nowhere short on things to do, though. You can craft card-based skills, customise your hero with rare outfits and collab drops, and unlock stronger abilities as your bond grows. It’s the kind of progression that rewards care and not just clicks.

It’s half Tamagotchi, half Pokémon, with a touch of early MSN-era chaos. So, if, like me, you ever missed the charm of feeding digital pets that beeped for attention at 2 am, Hirozz might just scratch that nostalgic itch minus the panic of losing them in class.

And if you’re in the mood for something else that tugs at your 90s heartstrings, take a look at our list of the best retro games on Android right now!