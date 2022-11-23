Hime’s Quest is Crunchyroll's retro adventure title coming to Game Boy Color, now open for pre-orders

Crunchyroll has announced the upcoming release of Hime’s Quest, the retro action-adventure title coming to Game Boy Color in December. The 8-bit title takes players back to a time when the threat of Y2K was very much real, as the studio's mascot Crunchyroll-Hime attempts to save the world.

Players can now pre-order the physical Game Boy Color title on the Crunchyroll Store and Limited Run Games in select territories. The former boasts an exclusive Crunchyroll Orange version while the latter features a Limited Run Blue. Pre-orders will be available until December 23rd.

"Crunchyroll wanted to capture the nostalgia of 90s pop culture, a shared touchstone for anime fans, and we are thrilled to transport Crunchyroll-Hime to that era in an adventure developed on fan-favourite hardware from that time. Hime is our beloved princess mascot, and we are excited to see her lore expanded in ways that speak to fans’ love for anime and gaming with Hime’s Quest," says Terry Li, Senior Vice President of Emerging Business, Crunchyroll.

According to the official press release, "A malevolent force has crept into New Crunchy City, wreaking havoc on its technology, and tragically destroying the Anime Club’s precious DVD/VCR combo player. Can you root out the dastardly cretin brazen enough to ruin their meeting?"

There will be a free browser version that you can experience soon if you can't wait to get your hands on this nostalgic adventure, as well as a downloadable ROM. For now, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

