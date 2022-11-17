Higan: Eruthyll is BILIBILI 's upcoming strategic RPG that's now open for pre-registration

BILIBILI has announced that the pre-registration period for Higan: Eruthyll is now open, letting players get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches. The mobile RPG is also giving away plenty of milestone rewards for eager fans, which include lovely cosmetics and a special character.

In Higan: Eruthyll, players can expect to dive into a vibrant fantasy world on Planet Eruthyll while battling the forces of evil. The game combines magic and technology as players build their roster of characters with different classes in tactical combat.

The game boasts high-quality visuals from a dev team with One Piece and Genshin Impact credits. There are 6 classes for players to discover, as well as 5 elements and a host of strategic formations to tinker around with.

As for the pre-registration event, players can now sign up on the official website to get their hands on the bountiful in-game goodies up for grabs when sign-ups reach a certain milestone. Once the game hits a million pre-registrations, players can nab a powerful 3-star character as a special bonus.

If you're keen on diving into the game and experiencing its high-quality visuals, engaging real-time combat and stunning animations, and deep narrative on a vibrant new world, you can now get a headstart by signing up for Higan: Eruthyll on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

