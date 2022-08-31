Higan: Eruthyll, a brand new tactics-RPG from Bilibili, launches closed beta pre-downloads

Bilibili HK Limited, a popular developer and general media publisher, has announced that the closed beta for the upcoming gacha RPG Higan: Eruthyll will begin from September 1st to the 14th. Players from the USA, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia will all be able to participate and can pre-download the game now.

Higan: Eruthyll is a 3D strategy RPG with some card game and auto-battler elements thrown in for good measure. If that sounds like a lot, well, it is, but Higan manages to strike an interesting balance of gameplay mechanics within each of those genres.

See, the flow of gameplay will see your squad square up against several foes, with 4 members of your team being the frontliners. The frontliners are the ones who will mostly be doing the fighting, and their cards will be represented in the bottom right. Right away, each fight will begin once you set up your characters how you want them to.

From there, all units on the field will begin automatically fighting each other. You come in by utilizing a point-based system to use each of your character’s cards to activate their abilities, which can then be aimed and properly placed to make the most of each. These abilities can range from large AoE circles to cross-shaped beams of energy to healing circles.

This all lines up to make an interesting battle system that lands somewhere between strategy tactics and auto-battling, making Higan an interesting prospect. The story sees you take up the role of leader for the Gopher Troupe, fighting against the Arrival of Fantasyland as you rescue others from a death-like coma to reclaim reality from nightmarish creatures. So, y’know, over-the-top anime cutscenes and intensely emotional scenes can be expected aplenty.

If all of that sounds like something you’d like to try your hand at, you can currently pre-download the beta client for Higan: Eruthyll right now on Google Play. No news on the iOS front, but you can stay tuned to the official website for more updates!