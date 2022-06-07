HiDef has partnered with Snap Inc to create a Bitmoji music and dance game

Snap Inc, the company behind the popular app Snapchat, has announced a partnership with HiDef to create a Bitmoji music and dance game. It will be a standalone experience rather than being playable within Snapchat itself, unlike several previous Bitmoji games.

There aren't too many details on the currently untitled game, but we do know that it will utilise AR to throw a huge dance party, promising to deliver a previously unseen digital experience. Unsurprisingly given the partnership with Snap Inc and the inclusion of Bitmoji avatars, the game will also incorporate social elements.

Discussing the partnership, Pany Haritatos, Head of Snap Games, said: “We’re working with HiDef as a marquee partner because of their leadership in the gaming and entertainment space, as well as our shared goal of engaging audiences through creative expression. Games have already captured the interest of 300 million Snapchatters and we are excited to team up with HiDef on this exciting new music and dance game.”

Meanwhile, Chip Lange, CEO at HiDef, said: “There are over 1 Billion Bitmoji avatars just waiting to dance! We’re honored Snap chose HiDef to bring their community onto the virtual dance floor. Our game will offer a new place for Snapchat’s audience to express themselves creatively through music and dance.”

Currently, HiDef's upcoming standalone Bitmoji dance and music game doesn't have a release date, though we will update you as and when we learn more. In the meantime, you can download Snapchat from the App Store and Google Play to create your avatar and try some of the app's other games.