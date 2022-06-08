Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery is collaborating with the iconic mystery board game Clue for an epic event

Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery, Tilting Point’s hidden object game is collaborating with another leader in gaming, albeit the physical kind with toys, board games, and more – Hasbro, for an awesome crossover event. The puzzler will bring iconic characters from one of Hasbro’s most beloved board games – Clue (also known as Cluedo in some parts of the world).

Two individuals from the mystery board game have snuck into the world of Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery and they will stay here for an entire month until July 7th. Joining the cast of the game’s pre-existing heroes are Miss Scarlett and Colonel Mustard. These two will take part in lots of mini-events and detective stories, which will all end differently as it depends on player choice.

Speaking about the collaboration, CO-CEO and president of Tilting Point, Samir Agili, said: “CLUE is one of the most iconic games in the world and just what the players of Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery are looking for. It’s fantastic that we could connect this great IP and game for a truly memorable month-long activation.”

Throughout the event, Miss Peacock and Professor Plum will be giving everyone daily tasks that will offer exclusive rewards. Players will get to feel like a real detectives as their observation skills are put to the test with this crossover as challenging puzzles will come their way. The hallmark Clue event will have 20 levels to find hidden objects.

Clue is a board game that has been loved by countless people. It has been around for over 70 years and has transitioned to films, TV shows, books, escape rooms, musicals, and a lot more. If you want to play as Colonel Mustard (my go-to character) or Miss Scarlett, then download Hidden Hotel: Miami Mystery for free on the App Store and Google Play.