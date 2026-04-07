Hidden Around the World is out now on iOS and Android for adorable hidden-object puzzling

Where in the world are all these objects?

Hidden Around the World is now available on iOS and Android

It sees you playing amateur photographer Laly in her global travels

Take pictures, get decorations and make your own city to share with pals

While today may be one for big announcements, there are some other launches that are worth checking out. For example, one of our recent reviews covered the adorable hidden-object puzzler Hidden Around the World! Available now on iOS and Android, it's perfect for a calming, cosy time on mobile.

Hidden Around the World is as laid-back as you can get with a puzzler, as you play photographer Laly alongside her fairy companion Coronya. Their journey takes them across the world, from locations such as Venice to Mexico City, each with its own distinct landscape to explore.

And explore is very much the name (and aim) of the game, as you walk around the intricate environments and attempt to recreate snapshots by discovering all the necessary objects to place into the scene. It's not exactly Tetris, but there's a bit of challenge to go alongside the cuteness.

World Traveler

Ultimately, the point of Hidden Around the World is to gather gacha tickets by taking snapshots and then earning a variety of items to decorate your own city! It's not quite a life sim, but the aim is broadly the same, since you can share your creations made in sandbox mode with the rest of the playerbase to let them take their own snapshots.

While I can see Hidden Around the World being a little too calm and cosy for hardcore puzzle fans, I wouldn't be surprised if there's a solid group of players amongst you who find it intriguing. And with the ability to create and share your own creations, leaving your own mark in Hidden Around the World is a fun way to get creative with puzzling!

Looking to put your puzzle chops to the test? Well, if you're interested in giving your grey cells a workout but don't know where to start, why not jump into our list of the best puzzle games on Android?