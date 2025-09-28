Heroes GO Squad RPG codes for September 2025

Want to get your hands on some free Recruitment Tickets and Diamonds? Then make sure you claim all these Heroes Go Squad RPG codes!

- checked for codes

Ah, the gacha - the more we summon, the more we love 'em. This one in particular lets you pull from the gacha pool inspired by all kinds of heroes from popular franchises - and with lots of heroes come lots of Recruitment Tickets, which you'll nab by redeeming these Heroes Go Squad RPG codes!

Now, this RPG also goes by the name of AFK Master, so if you happen to look for codes for that title, you'll find them all here.

With all these rewards, you'll hopefully be able to get your hands on some of the best characters, since the 30 Recruitment Tickets you get for free are a huge deal - not to mention the free Diamonds. Summoning costs 2700 Diamonds, so by redeeming all of these, you're basically halfway there.

Let's check them out!

Active Heroes Go Squad RPG codes

July2025 - 500 Diamonds, 5 Recruitment Tickets, 5 Small Cash Pile (2h), 5 Small Gene Particles Pile (2h), 5 Small Hero EXP Pile (2h)

- 500 Diamonds, 5 Recruitment Tickets, 5 Small Cash Pile (2h), 5 Small Gene Particles Pile (2h), 5 Small Hero EXP Pile (2h) HEROESBANG2024 - 888 Diamonds

- 888 Diamonds HEROESBANG2023 - 30 Recruitment Tickets

How to redeem codes in Heroes Go Squad RPG?

Step 1 : Go to your Base tab (bottom of the screen).

: Go to your tab (bottom of the screen). Step 2 : Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 3 : Go to Settings .

: Go to . Step 4 : Select Gift Code .

: Select . Step 5: Type in one of the codes from the list above, and then hit the Confirm button.

To redeem the rewards, just follow these steps:

Codes not working?

How to get more codes?

About Heroes Go: Squad RPG

If you can't redeem one of these for some reason, it's most likely because it's expired. The codes for Heroes Go Squad RPG/AFK Master are only valid for about a week, but there are yearly ones that seem to have withstood the test of time.Heroes Go Squad RPG codes are released regularly on the official Facebook profile or the Discord Server , so you can save this page and check it regularly because we keep an eye on both of them and add all the latest to this list as soon as they're out!Heroes Go Squad RPG, also known as AFK Master (based on the official Facebook profile or the in-game welcome screen), takes inspiration from pretty much everything. From Marvel to DC, from Naruto to One Punch Man, it's all there! So, while you're trying to assemble a team (with characters that wouldn't otherwise even dream about meeting), you have to figure out a good synergy to help you pass the levels.

You can level up the characters, equip them with powerful gear, and try to summon their dupes so you can star them up and make battles a lot easier. Of course, like in every other RPG, you have an Arena mode where you can deploy your best characters and try to take on other players, too.

There's no shortage of missions or events designed to help you move forward!