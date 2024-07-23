Hero Wars shoots to 150 million installs following successful Tomb Raider collab

Did Croft give Hero Wars a boost?

Hero Wars has hit a new lifetime install milestone of 150 million

It's also held strong in many charts and remains a top-grossing game for Nexters

We reckon we can take a guess as to what's sparked this latest milestone

Hero Wars has hit a new milestone as the Nexters-developed fantasy RPG hits 150m lifetime installs. Hero Wars, which you may know from its unusual YouTube advertisements, has also hit new peaks for revenue, which for a game released more than half a decade ago is quite impressive.

Hero Wars, which follows the knight Galahad in his attempts to dethrone the Archdemon, has been holding strong in the charts since its release in 2017. However, this latest milestone remains impressive, especially given stiff competition.

We can't speak much to Hero Wars' overall quality, after all, we tend to cover the newer stuff here. But it's clear that audiences are still big fans of the adventures of Galahad, and we can take a few guesses as to why.

While they say no publicity is bad publicity, we'd be remiss not to guess that there are some people put off by Hero Wars' often unusual and frankly surreal advertising. That's why we could posit that this latest milestone was driven partially by Hero Wars' first major collaboration with Tomb Raider of all things.

That air of legitimacy from Lara Croft probably helped encourage some sceptical players to give Hero Wars a second look, and that's definitely paid off with this latest milestone. So, can we expect more collabs in future? We'd think perhaps so.

