In any video game, special events are not only an excellent opportunity to get resources but a perfect opportunity to spend time enjoying it as well. So, not only is it necessary to participate in events, it helps make whichever game more enjoyable. In this guide, you will learn about all of the Hero Wars events in 2022.

LIST OF HERO WARS EVENTS IN 2022

The Hero Wars developers are very active in adding special events. Of course, some of the events are similar to others, but there are a lot of unique events too, which is cool.

Moreover, in the game, you can enjoy special events regularly. There are a lot of events that are constantly in the game. The developers make events not only dedicated to some holidays but add them without any clear reason as well.

One more thing you need to know is that the number of events the developers add is increasing. For example, in 2019, there were only 10. In 2022, the number of events was 25.

And if you are interested in the complete list of events, check the list below. So far, the developers have added the following:

A New Bounty

Ascension to Asgar

Blackbeard's Legacy

Chronicles of Dominion

Death Is Just The Beginning

Demon Doll Invasion

Dominion Day

Dragon's Claw

Elemental Synergy

Emerald x4 Sale, Eureka!

Foundations of Power

Free Flight

Happy Birthday

Dominion!

Heroes of the Day

Holiday Hustle

It's time to move it!

Legacy of the Great Ones

Lessons on Love

Lilith's Obsession

Lore Festival (7 days)

Mimicry

Mother of Scorpions

Ode to Beauty

Otherworldly Call

Rainy Season

Revelation of the Space Guardian

Riotous Growth

Scorching Days

Shaman's Calling

Sinister Plot

Snake Charmer

Spring Leprecats

Spring Rebirth!

Stellar Radiance

Summer Festival

Terror of Warlocks

The Dark Mage

The Great Storm

The Mystery of Golden Sands

The Negator of All Creation Returns

The Path of Mercy

The Price of Knowledge

The Righteous Light

Time of the Fearless

Time to Love

Trial of the Heavens

Unbroken Spirit

Winds from the East

Winter Tale

Wrath of the Earth

Honestly, all events are different. For example, some only last for a day, such as The Path of Mercy or The Price of Knowledge. In these events, you won't earn a specific reward. However, they are perfect if you have nothing to do.

At the same time, some events last even more than a month. By participating in these events, you might get a ton of resources. However, to progress in these events, you must spend a lot of time in the game, which is a disadvantage for some people.

WHAT EVENT IS THE BEST IN 2022?

It is pretty tricky to decide what the best event in 2022 is or will be. All events are unique. Therefore, what event is the best depends on what you prefer.

However, one of my primary candidates is the Lore Festival. The event lasted for 7 days, but you could earn a significant amount of resources. Moreover, the missions during this event were easy. So, you didn't have to spend too much time in Hero Wars to benefit.

In conclusion, there have been over 30 events in Hero Wars in 2022. With that many, there's bound to be one that appeals to you. Undoubtedly, in 2023 this number will only increase, which is brilliant.