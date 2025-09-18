Hello Kitty Island Adventure's Wheatflour Wonderland expansion is now available for a sweet adventure

Easy bake

Hello Kitty Island Adventure's first DLC is here with Wheatflour Wonderland

Introducing two new friends and a brand-new area to explore

The best part? For Apple Arcade players, it's totally free

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has been one of the dark horse additions to the Apple Arcade lineup. If you're a Sanrio fan, it offers all your favourite mascots, as well as a nice, laid-back, cosy overall experience. And with the debut of the newest expansion, Wheatflour Wonderland, things are getting even sweeter!

Wheatflour Wonderland sees Kuromi and My Melody accidentally spilling a magic potion into a pile of flour in Hello Kitty's cafe. Naturally, this leads to a portal opening into the titular Wheatflour Wonderland, a fantastical wonderland full of castles with stained glass windows, waving fields of wheat and a touch of magic.

Naturally, there's a new friend to meet in the form of Cogimyun, who debuted in the Sanrio lineup back in 2015. And they've got a request for you to help restore the Wheatflour Guardians, unlock the Ancient Citadel and its treasures.

Flour everywhere

Cogimyun themself will be quite the friend to get to know, with over 35 levels of friendship to unlock. That includes new quests, abilities and their own furniture set just for her! And by befriending her brother Cogimyon, you'll unlock new minigames with even more themed furniture and prizes.

That magic isn't just a gimmick either, as you'll be able to not only don some very Sailor Moon-esque outfits, but also create your own wands. These aren't accessories either, as they'll help you solve puzzles and different challenges. And the best part? If you're playing via Apple Arcade, this is all completely free! Well, part of your subscription that you pay for already, if you want to be picky.

