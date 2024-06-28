Hello Kitty Island Adventure brings the heat with version 1.8 - Sunshine Celebration

Get ready for the summer in style

The Sunshine Celebration event returns with last year's rewards as well

Music Players added with over 150 tracks to collect

New horse avatar type introduced

Sunblink and Sanrio have just announced yet another content update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which is about to bring a slew of new activities and adventures to the Apple Arcade game. The narrative-driven life sim is gearing up for the summer with its latest patch titled Sunshine Celebration. From new weekly stories to a novel avatar type, there’s a lot to take in.

At the forefront of Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s version 1.8 update is the Sunshine Celebration Event. The event returns on July 10th with a refreshing new twist. My Melody has opened a Lemonade Stand and you must help her gather and sell lemonade in exchange for some citrus-themed rewards. The classic goodies come back too, in case you missed them last year.

If you felt your cabin has been rather silent, then you can now create an amazing ambience with the new Music Players. More than 150 discs have been scattered over the island and they’re waiting to be collected. Gather them and choose whatever beats you want to play in your abode. Speaking of things on the island, here’s how to find all the lost luggage in HKIA!

The customisation continues with a new avatar type, the horse. The adorableness continues as you can create yet another character with loads of new options for styles, features, and patterns. Your surroundings will seem more lively with new flowers, more storylines, birthday quests, and of course, several visitors.

Don’t forget to head on over to Mount Hothead, where a disastrous wreck has been uncovered. The Saunarator is destroyed and you must help fix it in order to produce a Steamy effect. Plus, the rising steam will bring with it the Scorching Sunfish, Hearthlings, and new Thermals as well.

Download Hello Kitty Island Adventure now for free. Visit the official website for more information.