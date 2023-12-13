Hello Kitty Island Adventure lost luggage

In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, your plane has basically crash-landed on the island. With such a turbulent landing, you will find that all of your friend's luggage is lost, and one of the first things they want you to do is help them find their lost possessions!

Finding and delivering lost luggage - a quest item - to the various characters will progress you on the Lost Luggage quest, which will increase your friendship with My Melody. There are seven pieces of Lost Luggage across the entire island.

How to tell who's luggage you have

When you do come across luggage on the island, it's not labelled in any way, so you need to figure out whose luggage it is before delivering it back to them. You can inspect the item in your inventory, where you will find a Quest icon and an additional Icon that gives a hint at who would like it. If you know who likes this second Icon, you can easily find the owner of this missing this item.

Chococat's Lost Luggage

Badtz-maru's Lost Luggage

Chococat's lost luggage is likely the first piece you will spot on the island, as it didn't travel far from where you landed. It is found on Seaside Resort, floating in the pond south of Chococat's tent. You can swim out and grab the luggage using the Flippers from Keroppi, easily picking them up and giving them back to Chococat!In the Spooky Swamp, you can find Badtz-maru's Lost Luggage, specifically northeast of the Fast Travel Mailbox in the swamp. It's on a long wall at the edge of the Spooky Swamp. There isn't any special item needed to find this luggage, so you can just travel to the eastern side of the map, find the Spooky Swamp and then explore.

Hangyodon's Lost Luggage

Hello Kitty's Lost Luggage

Kuromi's Lost Luggage

You can find Hangyodon's Lost Luggage on Gemstone Mountain, in the southwestern section, along the edge of the cliff overlooking the ocean near Kelp Maze. If you are having trouble finding it, you can follow the path from the Dance Hall, southwest. You can actually find Hangyodon's Lost Luggage before you are able to find Hangyodon, as you need to unlock the snorkel plans from Kuromi before you can find Hangyodon in the Comedy Club underwater.You'd think Hello Kitty's luggage wouldn't be that far, but it's actually a bit complex to find. Hello Kitty's Lost Luggage can be found underwater. This means that you will need to have the Snorkel plans from Kuromi, then go near the dock south of Gemstone Mountain and dive under. You will find this luggage on a cliff underwater in Rainbow Reef, north of the Kelp Maze.After you have created the Snorkel, by gaining the plans to create a snorkel from Kuromi, you can find Kuromi's Lost Luggage outside the Comedy Club underwater, in the ocean that's north of the Seaside resort. The luggage is found on the path south of the front of the Comedy Club.

My Melody's Lost Luggage

Keroppi's Lost Luggage

Though My Melody has assigned you with this task, she actually has lost her own luggage too! You will need to have at least two stamina wheels to reach My Melody's Lost Luggage, as you will need to climb up the side of the mountain to reach the Red Hot Ruins. Once you get to the top and discover the Fast Travel Mailbox, you will need to follow the path east, then when there is a north turn to the path, just around the side of the mountain, you will need to head south instead and keep an eye on the edge of the cliffs. Her luggage will be on the cliff, overlooking the ocean below!While you are searching for My Melody's Lost Luggage, you can attempt to find Keroppi's Lost Luggage too, which is at the very top of Mount Hothead, in the Caldera. You will need to have a minimum of two stamina wheels, then climb from the very topmost section of the Red Hot Ruins, pass through the same puzzle rooms needed to complete the Red Hot Ruins, then ascend to the top of the mountain. This is done by climbing atop the roof of the highest door on the Red Hot Ruins, up the wall, then continuing until you are standing on the soutmost edge of the Volcano. You will then need to make your way over to Keroppi's Lost Luggage, near the centre of the volcano, by walking along the south edge of the volcano then jumping off to the north, using your balloons to float to the centre platform. It's quite a challenge and obviously, the most difficult luggage to obtain.

That's how you can obtain lost luggage for all seven characters, it's not that hard, but there are more than a few steps to get it. Oh, and since we have covered the game with a bunch of different guides, you can even learn how to cook with all of the Island Adventure recipes lying around!