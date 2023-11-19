Hello Kitty Island Adventure brings the themes of friendship and positivity in version 1.3

After a spooky Halloween update, things are getting a little more relaxed in Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s latest patch. Sunblink and Sanrio have just released version 1.3 of their narrative-driven life simulation game. This one focuses on friendship and positivity as the Give & Gather holiday approaches.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is hosting the Give & Gather Celebration until December 26th and Cinnamoroll has found himself in a bit of a predicament as there’s very little time to deliver so many presents. Players must help him send special gifts to each Sanrio friend and receive presents from them as well. All of them can eventually be opened in the grand finale of the festival.

The update also sees the introduction of a brand new character, My Sweet Piano, who is one of My Melody’s oldest friends. My Melody wants everything to be perfect for My Sweet Piano’s debut. The former also has her own family visiting as Mama, Papa, Grandma, and Grandpa are here for the holidays, so the island is going to be pretty packed.

Since this patch is all about friendship, players can now hop into a multiplayer game with a friend and boost their friendship level similar to Sanrio friends. Completing tasks together will unlock several bonuses and rewards. If you're just getting started, then here are the best Hello Kitty Island Adventure tips and tricks to get you going!

Meanwhile, the saga of the Island Mystery also continues in version 1.3. Hello Kitty and her friends have discovered the Legendary Heart of Friendship Island. They are hopeful that it will be able to heal the magic within, but only time will tell…

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is exclusively available on Apple Arcade. If you're a subscriber, download the game for free using the link below. The service costs $6.99 a month after a free 30-day trial.