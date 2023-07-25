Hello Kitty Island Adventure release date and the rest you need to know

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has been called a cross between Animal Crossing and Saniro characters - which is a lovely idea. As someone who enjoys Animal Crossing and has collected a bunch of Sanrio characters in the form of stuffies, I am personally very hyped about the announcement and launch of Hello Kitty Island Adventure!

When will Hello Kitty Island Adventure release?

What device is Hello Kitty Island Adventure coming out on?

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is officially releasing on July 28th, 2023.Hello Kitty Island Adventure is only releasing on Apple Arcade . This means that you need an Apple device as well as a subscription to Apple Arcade in order to play the game.

The game itself has you helping many different characters who have all crash-landed on an island, looking to start up a sort of resort for other creatures to come and visit! This all started because My Melody was asked to open a gift shop at Big Adventure Park, a theme park on Friendship Island and she wanted to bring all of her friends. My Melody and Hello Kitty are the main characters, giving you the tutorial and showing you how to play generally. There is a day and night system, and unlike Animal Crossing, these days go by without real-time interference.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure does have a lot of quests to complete, which give you tons of things to do. When you first arrive on the island, there is a lot of set-up that needs to be done, items that need to be collected, and characters that you need to get to know. You can craft items, cook food, give gifts to friends, open up a temple full of block puzzles, and take pictures of hidden gudetama - there is just a lot to do!

Once everyone gets settled into your island, you will spend your days making friends, decorating houses so specific characters will come to visit, crafting gifts, and taking on new quests. The island is quite big and full of mini-games and surprises for you to discover.