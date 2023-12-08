My Talking Tom Friends: 5 tips and tricks to whip up some in-game Christmas treats this season
The holidays are upon us, and that only means one thing - it's time to splurge on some culinary delights in the kitchen, and My Talking Tom Friends is doing exactly that! Outfit7 is inviting players to flex their skills in the kitchen with more interactive features across the game's cooking content, letting you earn Bus Tokens and Friendship Pass Tokens while you're at it.
If you're keen on making the most of the enhanced kitchen features within the game, these handy tips should do the trick.
1
Time to get cooking
Which of Tom and his friends dream of serving up gastronomic masterpieces for everyone? Tap on a character of choice and tap on the kitchen counter to get them started on the road to becoming the greatest chef there is (or you can also drag them to the kitchen counter). This should effectively get them cooking, with a progress bar above their head.
With the latest update to the game, you can now see a new blue button with a game controller icon, which you can use to launch the cooking mini-game.
2
Baking is a piece of (cup)cake
There are different recipes to choose from, and with each one, you'll dive into different kinds of gameplay. For the cupcake recipe, first pick your main ingredient from the left side of your screen. Scroll up and down to take your pick, then tap or drag the item to the chopping board.
You can then chop up your ingredients by repeatedly tapping on the knife, then mix the ingredients by using your finger to spin the whisk. Use the red button to switch the oven on, and pick your icing shape. Finally, you can add bursts of colour to your cupcake using the spatula on the left, and tap on the decorations to prettify your creation.
3
Every day is taco Tuesday
For the taco recipe, you can tap on the taco shells on the shelf to kick things off. Pick an ingredient and, like with the cupcake, you can tap on the item or drag it onto the chopping board for chopping. Three ingredients are required for your taco, so be sure to pick the right ones before you pop your masterpiece into the oven.
Turn on the oven, let it cook, and sprinkle on some decorations to keep up those aesthetics. Then, tap on the Done button to feed your taco to your beloved in-game pals.
4
Prep for the perfect pizza party
Who can say no to pizza? Heroes in a half-shell aren't the only ones hungering for these cheese-filled delights, so pick your dough from the ingredient list, and make sure it's properly handled by rolling it out to flatten it. Move your finger to make it round, then chop up your tomatoes and spread them onto the dough as well for an even sauce.
Add the cheese (of course!), pop the pizza in the oven, turn it on, and tap or drag your toppings of choice before serving it up.
5
Keep those cookies coming
Finally, you can bake a beautiful batch of cookies as well by picking out your main ingredients and chopping them up much like you did previously in the other recipes. Tap and pour everything into your cookie mix, whisk your ingredients, then choose your cookie mold to pour it in.
Turn on the oven, and then prettify your cookies by using the coloured spatulas to add some icing. The decorations come last (hint: is your rabbit or cat-shaped cookie looking a little sad? Pop some googly eyes on them for the final touch!). Serve fresh from the oven.
Ready to unleash your inner chef? Download My Talking Tom Friends today to join in on all the fun!